May 7 (Reuters) - Ero Copper Corp:

* Q1 COPPER PRODUCTION OF 4,845 TONNES OF COPPER

* QTRLY NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF CO $0.05 PER SHARE ON A DILUTED BASIS

* REITERATED FULL YEAR PRODUCTION, CAPITAL AND OPERATING COST GUIDANCE FOR 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: