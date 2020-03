March 24 (Reuters) - EROAD Ltd:

* EROAD LTD - EROAD CONFIRMED AS AN ESSENTIAL SERVICE

* EROAD LTD- DESIGNATED AN ESSENTIAL SERVICE BY NEW ZEALAND GOVERNMENT

* EROAD LTD - SOME TEMPORARY DISRUPTION IN MANUFACTURING OF EROAD’S EHUBO UNITS

* EROAD LTD- ARE AWAITING CLARIFICATION FROM FEDERAL AND STATE AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT ON ESSENTIAL SERVICES STATUS