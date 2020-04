BRIEF-EROAD Says Expectations For FY20 Financial Results Remain

April 28 (Reuters) - EROAD Ltd:

* EXPECTATIONS FOR FY20 FINANCIAL RESULTS REMAIN

* REMAINS IN SOLID FINANCIAL POSITION DESPITE CURRENT UNCERTAIN ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

* TOO EARLY TO DEFINITIVELY ASSESS IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON INCREMENTAL GROWTH FOR FY21 REMAINDER

* GROWTH DURING FINAL QUARTER OF FY20 SAW 3,951 UNITS BEING ADDED

* HAS NZ$135 MILLION FUTURE CONTRACTED INCOME & AVERAGE REMAINING CONTRACT LENGTH OF 2 YRS

* THERE HAS BEEN SHORT-TERM IMPACT ON NEW UNIT GROWTH SINCE TIGHT GOVERNMENT IMPLEMENTED GLOBALLY