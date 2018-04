April 2 (Reuters) - Eros International PLC:

* EROS INTERNATIONAL PLC - EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 1, JYOTI DESHPANDE, GROUP CEO AND MD OF THE COMPANY, RESIGNED FROM THESE POSITIONS - SEC FILING

* EROS INTERNATIONAL PLC - KISHORE LULLA HAS BECOME CEO OF CO EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 1, IN ADDITION TO HIS POSITION AS GROUP CHAIRMAN OF CO

* EROS INTERNATIONAL PLC - DESHPANDE WILL REMAIN AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR ON THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CO