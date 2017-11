BRIEF-EROS INTERNATIONAL Q2 2018 LOSS PER SHARE 3.3 CENTS​

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Eros International PLC:

* EROS INTERNATIONAL PLC REPORTS SECOND QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2018 RESULTS

* EROS INTERNATIONAL PLC - ‍EROS NOW GREW ITS QTRLY PAYING SUBSCRIBER BASE AT OVER 70% (YTD) FROM 2.1 MILLION AT MARCH 31, 2017 TO 3.7 MILLION AS OF SEPTEMBER 30​

* EROS INTERNATIONAL PLC - ‍FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2017, REVENUE DECREASED BY 12% TO $63.3 MILLION​

* EROS INTERNATIONAL PLC - ‍AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2017, NET DEBT DECREASED TO $137.2 MILLION FROM $157.6 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2017​

* EROS INTERNATIONAL PLC - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE 3.3 CENTS​

* EROS INTERNATIONAL - ‍ARE ON TRACK TO "HIT OUR 6-8 MILLION PAYING SUBSCRIBER TARGET BY END OF FISCAL 2018 AND AT LEAST DOUBLING THAT BY END OF FISCAL 2019"​