Aug 11 (Reuters) - Eros International Plc

* Eros Now partners with Opera TV

* Eros International Plc - ‍Subscribers will also be able to access eros now using Opera TV store​

* Eros International - ‍Eros Now will be available on smart TVs, Blu-ray disc players and set-top boxes powered by Opera TV worldwide​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: