Jan 16 (Reuters) - Eros Resources Corp:

* EROS PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE AND MANAGEMENT CHANGE

* ‍WISHES TO ADVISE THAT RON STEWART HAS RESIGNED AS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF COMPANY TO PURSUE OTHER PROFESSIONAL ACTIVITIES.​

* ‍RONALD NETOLITZKY APPOINTED INTERIM PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER