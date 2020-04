BRIEF-Erste Group Bank Q1 Operating Result Down At EUR 551.7 Mln

April 30 (Reuters) - ERSTE GROUP BANK AG:

* Q1 NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED TO EUR 1,229.0 MILLION (+5.9%; EUR 1,160.9 MILLION)

* Q1 NET FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME ROSE TO EUR 504.2 MILLION (+3.4%; EUR 487.7 MILLION)

* Q1 OPERATING INCOME DECREASED TO EUR 1,633.0 MILLION (-6.1%; EUR 1,771.7 MILLION)

* Q1 OPERATING RESULT DECLINED TO EUR 551.7 MILLION (-15.9%; EUR 656.0 MILLION)

* IT IS FIRM INTENTION OF MANAGEMENT OF ERSTE GROUP TO PAY A DIVIDEND FOR 2019

* DIVIDEND MAGNITUDE TO BE PRIMARILY DETERMINED BY ECONOMIC REALITIES PREVAILING AT TIME

* NET INTEREST INCOME IS EXPECTED TO DECLINE IN 2020

* NET INTEREST INCOME IS EXPECTED TO DECLINE IN 2020

* OPERATING INCOME IS LIKELY TO DECLINE IN 2020