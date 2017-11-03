FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Erste Group defends "cautious" outlook, says ROTE target is floor
Sections
Featured
Sorting through fast-moving information
Reuters Backstory
Sorting through fast-moving information
Powell-led Fed could be dollar-positive in long term
Business
Powell-led Fed could be dollar-positive in long term
Trump, dogged at home, heads to Asia
Trump, dogged at home, heads to Asia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 3, 2017 / 9:05 AM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-Erste Group defends "cautious" outlook, says ROTE target is floor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Erste Group Bank:

* CEO Treichl says target of more than 10 percent ROTE in 2018 is a floor

* CEO Treichl says we believe that those 10 percent are hopefully given for us

* Treichl says we believe it’s appropriate to be cautious on outlook

* Treichl says what we are doing now should enable us to reduce our cost base quite substantially from 2019

* CFO says believes 13 percent is still right level for fully loaded CET 1 ratio

* Treichl says we do not plan to build up capital cushions beyond core capital target, we will pay excess out as dividends

* Treichl says we should see increasing dividend payout in coming years Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.