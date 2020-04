BRIEF-Erste Group says MREL requirement for Austria equals 27.5% of RWA

April 24 (Reuters) - Erste Group Bank AG:

* ERSTE GROUP SAYS THE AUSTRIAN FINANCIAL MARKET AUTHORITY TODAY NOTIFIED ERSTE GROUP BANK AG ABOUT ITS MREL REQUIREMENT SET BY THE SINGLE RESOLUTION BOARD

* ERSTE GROUP SAYS MUST COMPLY WITH A MREL REQUIREMENT EQUIVALENT TO 14.90% OF TOTAL LIABILITIES AND OWN FUNDS (TLOF) OF THE AUSTRIAN RESOLUTION GROUP STARTING IMMEDIATELY

* ERSTE GROUP SAYS THE MREL REQUIREMENT WOULD BE EQUAL TO 27.49% IN TERMS OF RISK-WEIGHTED ASSETS

* ERSTE GROUP SAYS THESE REQUIREMENTS ARE IN LINE WITH OUR EXPECTATIONS

* ERSTE GROUP SAYS ERSTE GROUP BANK AG COMPLIES WITH THE ABOVE-MENTIONED TOTAL MREL REQUIREMENTS

* ERSTE GROUP SAYS THE REMAINING MPE RESOLUTION GROUPS (CZ, SK, RO, HU) OF ERSTE GROUP ARE GOING TO ANNOUNCE THEIR MREL REQUIREMENTS INDIVIDUALLY AFTER RECEIVING THE RESPECTIVE NOTIFICATION LETTERS