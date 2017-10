July 12 (Reuters) - ERYTECH PHARMA SA:

* ERYTECH ANNOUNCES COLLABORATION WITH QUEEN’S UNIVERSITY TO ADVANCE ITS PRODUCT CANDIDATE FOR RARE METABOLIC DISORDERS

* ‍GOAL OF GENERATING IN VIVO PROOF-OF-CONCEPT DATA IN AN ARGINASE-1 DEFICIENCY ANIMAL MODEL.​