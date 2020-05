May 6 (Reuters) - Erytech Pharma SA:

* ERYTECH PHARMA SA - CASH POSITION OF EUR 58.6 MILLION ($64.6 MILLION) AT END OF Q1 2020

* ERYTECH PHARMA SA - INTERIM SUPERIORITY ANALYSIS FOR TRYBECA-1 PHASE 3 TRIAL EXPECTED AROUND YEAR-END AND FINAL ANALYSIS IN 2H OF 2021