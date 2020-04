April 20 (Reuters) - Erytech Pharma SA:

* ERYTECH PROVIDES UPDATE ON THE TRYBECA-1 PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ERYASPASE IN SECOND LINE PANCREATIC CANCER

* ERYTECH PHARMA SA - NOW EXPECTS TO REPORT INTERIM ANALYSIS AROUND YEAR-END 2020 AND FINAL ANALYSIS IN SECOND HALF OF 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)