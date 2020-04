BRIEF-Erytech Provides Update On The Trybeca-1 Phase 3 Clinical Trial Of Eryaspase In Second Line Pancreatic Cancer

April 28 (Reuters) - Erytech Pharma SA:

* ERYTECH PROVIDES UPDATE ON THE TRYBECA-1 PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ERYASPASE IN SECOND LINE PANCREATIC CANCER

* ERYTECH PROVIDES UPDATE ON THE TRYBECA-1 PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ERYASPASE IN SECOND LINE PANCREATIC CANCER

* ERYTECH PHARMA SA - TRIAL TO CONTINUE AS PLANNED AFTER THIRD SAFETY REVIEW BY INDEPENDENT DATA MONITORING COMMITTEE

* ERYTECH PHARMA SA - INTERIM SUPERIORITY ANALYSIS EXPECTED AROUND YEAR-END; FINAL ANALYSIS IN SECOND HALF OF 2021

* ERYTECH PHARMA SA - NO SAFETY ISSUES WERE IDENTIFIED AND IDMC RECOMMENDED TO CONTINUE TRIAL AS PLANNED

* ERYTECH PHARMA SA - TO DATE, MORE THAN 75% OF APPROXIMATELY 500 PATIENTS TO BE ENROLLED IN TRIAL HAVE BEEN RANDOMIZED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: