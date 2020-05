May 6 (Reuters) - ERYTECH PHARMA SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY IT WILL BE PART OF EVIDENCE, A PUBLIC-PRIVATE CONSORTIUM SUPPORTED BY EU

* THE EVIDENCE CONSORTIUM WILL EXPLORE HOW RED BLOOD CELLS ARE INFLUENCED BY THEIR EXTRA-CELLULAR ENVIRONMENT

* EU HAS PROVIDED 4 MILLION EUROS OF FUNDING FOR EVIDENCE PROJECT AS PART OF MARIE SKLODOWSKA-CURIE ACTIONS PROGRAM

