March 16 (Reuters) - ERYTECH PHARMA SA:

* ERYTECH ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF DR. MELANIE ROLLI TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* DR. ROLLI’S APPOINTMENT FOLLOWS RESIGNATION OF ALLENE DIAZ, WHO RESIGNED FROM BOARD EFFECTIVE SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)