June 9 (Reuters) - ERYTECH PHARMA SA:

* PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE 2 INVESTIGATOR SPONSORED TRIAL OF ERYASPASE IN SECOND-LINE ACUTE LYMPHOBLASTIC LEUKEMIA

* ENCOURAGING PRELIMINARY RESULTS BASED ON INTERIM DATA

* PRELIMINARY FINDINGS OF STUDY SUGGEST THAT ERYASPASE ACHIEVED TARGET LEVEL AND DURATION OF ASPARAGINASE ACTIVITY IN THESE PATIENTS

* UNMET MEDICAL NEED CONFIRMED BY FDA

* PATIENT ENROLLMENT COMPLETED; 50 PATIENTS IN TRIAL