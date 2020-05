BRIEF-Es Group (Holdings) Ltd Says Majority Of Group's Business Ops Have Been Temporarily Halted

May 27 (Reuters) - ES Group (Holdings) Ltd:

* MAJORITY OF GROUP’S BUSINESS OPERATIONS HAVE BEEN TEMPORARILY HALTED

* TEMPORARY HALT IMPACTED GROUP’S REVENUE RECOGNITION AND OVERALL BOTTOM LINE FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE FOR CURRENT FY

* GROUP’S FINANCIAL POSITION REMAINS RELATIVELY STRONG

* AS DEC-END 2019, GROUP CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS S$15.47 MILLION, EXCEEDING TOTAL LIABILITIES

* AS AT MAY 27, GROUP UNUTILISED BANKING FACILITIES S$4.2 MILLION