Feb 28 (Reuters) - ES Group (Holdings) Ltd:

* FY REVENUE S$27.8 MILLION VERSUS S$28 MILLION

* PROPOSES ONE-TIER TAX-EXEMPT FIRST AND FINAL & SPECIAL DIVIDENDS AGGREGATING TO 0.45 CENTS PER SHARE

* COVID-19 OUTBREAK & TIGHTENING OF MANPOWER POLICIES BY GOVERNMENT COULD IMPACT GROUP’S PERFORMANCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)