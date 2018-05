May 17 (Reuters) - Escalade Inc:

* ESCALADE SELLS EQUITY STAKE IN STIGA SPORTS GROUP AB

* ESCALADE INC - IT HAS SOLD IT’S 50% EQUITY SHARE OF STIGA SPORTS GROUP AB, HEADQUARTERED IN SWEDEN

* ESCALADE INC - ESCALADE SPORTS ENTERED INTO A LONG-TERM LICENSING AGREEMENT FOR STIGA BRAND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: