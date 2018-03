March 13 (Reuters) -

* ESCALIER BIOSCIENCES RAISES $19 MILLION TO DEVELOP ITS TOPICAL AND SYSTEMIC RORΓT THERAPIES FOR PSORIASIS AND OTHER AUTOIMMUNE DISEASES

* ESCALIER BIOSCIENCES - SERIES B FINANCING ROUND WAS LED BY FORBION WITH INVESTORS NEW SCIENCE VENTURES & BIOGENERATION VENTURES COMPLETING ROUND Source text for Eikon: