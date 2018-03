March 14 (Reuters) - Esco Technologies Inc:

* ESCO ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF NORTH AMERICAN UTILITY SOLUTIONS PROVIDER

* ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC - TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED.

* ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC - TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED.

* ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC - MANTA TO OPERATE AS PRODUCT LINE OF DOBLE ENGINEERING AS PART OF ESCO'S UTILITIES SOLUTIONS GROUP OPERATING SEGMENT​