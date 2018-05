May 8 (Reuters) - ESCO Technologies Inc:

* REG- ESCO ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2018 RESULTS

* Q2 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.38

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.40 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS IN RANGE OF $2.65 TO $2.75 PER SHARE

* EXPECTS Q3 2018 GAAP AND ADJUSTED EPS TO BE IN RANGE OF $0.68 TO $0.73 PER SHARE

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.67 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S