June 15 (Reuters) - Esense-Lab Ltd:

* HAS ENTERED INTO A BINDING JVA WITH 100% AUSTRALIAN-OWNED ANC ENTERPRISES PTY LTD

* CO PLANS TO PRODUCE NEW RANGE OF SKIN CARE, HAIR CARE AND HAND SANITISER PRODUCTS WITH ESENSE'S PROPRIETARY TERPENE MIX