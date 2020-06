June 18 (Reuters) - Esense-Lab Ltd:

* SIGNS BINDING JOINT VENTURE AGREEMENT WITH WISE WINE TO PRODUCE AND SELL TERPENES INFUSED SANITISER PRODUCTS

* UNDER DEAL, CO WILL PROVIDE ITS PROPRIETARY TERPENE MIXES TO JV

* JV COMPANY WILL BE OWNED 50% BY CO AND 50% BY WISE

* JV WILL PLACE INITIAL ORDER OF 2 MILLION UNITS OF TERPENES FOR INFUSION INTO SANITISER PRODUCTS Source text nASX9Dp4Ch Further company coverage: