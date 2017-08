Aug 13 (Reuters) - ESHRAQ PROPERTIES COMPANY

* INTEGRATED CAPITAL (IC) HAS TRANSFERRED 171.5 MILLION SHARES OF CO FROM IC'S ADX NATIONAL INVESTOR NUMBER TO IC'S ACCOUNT WITH AJMAN BANK

* INTEGRATED CAPITAL CONFIRMS THAT IT REMAINS OWNER OF THESE SHARES, IC'S TOTAL DIRECT, INDIRECT SHAREHOLDING IN ESHRAQ REMAINS 11.511 PERCENT