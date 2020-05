May 12 (Reuters) - ESI Group SA:

* FIRST-QUARTER 2020 SALES

* Q1 REVENUES DECREASE 6.1%, PRIMARILY DUE TO IMPACT OF COVID-19 CONTEXT WITH POSTPONEMENTS IN NEW BUSINESS

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 54.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 58.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* WE HAVE CONFIDENCE THAT GROUP WILL SEE ITS VALUE PROPOSITION EVEN STRENGTHENED WHEN WORLD ADJUSTS WITH INCREASED DIGITAL COMMITMENT TO ITS ‘NEW NORMAL’ - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)