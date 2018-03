BRIEF-ESI Group Q4 Sales At Constant Exchange Rates Stable At 56.6 Million‍​ Euros

March 15 (Reuters) - ESI GROUP SA:

* Q4 2017 SALES AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES WERE STABLE YEAR-ON-YEAR AT €56.6 MILLION‍​

* SALES GENERATED BY LICENSING ACTIVITY ROSE BY 3.1% ON Q4 2017 TO €49.0 MILLION (AT CONSTANT RATES)‍​

* REVENUE FROM SERVICES DECLINED BY 12.9% TO €7.6 MILLION AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES IN Q4‍​

* STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION PLAN WILL IMPACT 2017 EBIT, ESTIMATED AT BETWEEN €7.0 MILLION AND €8.0 MILLION