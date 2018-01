BRIEF-ESI Q3 Revenue $110.8 Million Versus $33.8 Million

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Electro Scientific Industries Inc :

* ESI ANNOUNCES STRONG THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2018 RESULTS

* Q3 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.99

* Q3 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.94

* Q3 REVENUE $110.8 MILLION VERSUS $33.8 MILLION

* Q3 REVENUE VIEW $85 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.55 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q4 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.75 TO $0.95

* SEES Q4 2018 REVENUE $95 MILLION TO $110 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: