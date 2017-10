Sept 12 (Reuters) - ESI GROUP SA:

* ‍ESI SIGNS A STRATEGIC MEMORANDUM WITH URAL HIGH-TECH PARK IN RUSSIA​

* ESI AND URAL HIGH-TECH PARK SIGNED MEMORANDUM FOR STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO COOPERATE ON JOINT RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES, BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT, AND MARKETING PROGRAMS Source text: bit.ly/2f1z8S1 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)