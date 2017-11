Nov 2 (Reuters) - ESKER SA:

* ESKER ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP TO DEVELOP SUPPLY CHAIN FINANCING SOLUTION IN ASEAN* AND GREATER CHINA

* ‍LAUNCHES SUPPLY CHAIN FINANCING SOLUTION IN ASIA IN PARTNERSHIP WITH JING KING TECH GROUP​

* JV WILL CONNECT ESKER'S E-INVOICING PLATFORM TO A GROUP OF BANKING PARTNERS INCLUDING UOB AND SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK​