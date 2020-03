BRIEF-Esker FY Net Income Up At 9.7 Million Euros

March 19 (Reuters) -

* FY SALES EUR 104.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 86.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY INCOME FROM OPERATIONS EUR 12.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 11.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET INCOME EUR 9.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 8.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* OUTLOOK 2020: REAFFIRMS ITS CONFIDENCE IN ACHIEVING DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH OBJECTIVES

* ON CORONAVIRUS: MAY REVISE ITS FORECASTS DEPENDING ON DEVELOPMENT OF THE SITUATION

* ON CORONAVIRUS: ESKER HAS TAKEN ALL NECESSARY MEASURES TO GUARANTEE CONTINUITY OF ITS SERVICES

* ON CORONAVIRUS: ESKER'S BUSINESS MODEL WILL LIMIT THE NEGATIVE EFFECTS OF SITUATION CAUSED BY THE VIRUS