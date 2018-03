March 22 (Reuters) - ESKER SA:

* FY OPERATING INCOME EUR ‍​10.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 9.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET INCOME EUR ‍​6.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 6.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SEES TWO-DIGITS ORGANIC GROWTH FOR FY 2018

* UNFAVORABLE CHANGE IN PRICE OF USD VERSUS EUR COULD SLOW DOWN GROWTH OF CO'S PROFITABILITY IN 2018