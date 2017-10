Sept 14 (Reuters) - ESKER SA:

* H1 OPERATING INCOME EUR ‍​5.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET INCOME EUR ‍​4.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ANTICIPATES A SECOND HALF-YEAR THAT WILL REINFORCE THE TRENDS RECORDED IN H1‍​