BRIEF-Esker Q1 Consolidated Sales Up At 28.2 Million Euros

April 14 (Reuters) - ESKER SA:

* TO DATE, THE VAST MAJORITY OF CUSTOMER PROJECTS ARE COMPLETED REMOTELY WITH NO NOTICEABLE SLOWDOWN

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED SALES REVENUE EUR 28.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 24.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* AT 31 MARCH 2020, THE GROUP’S AVAILABLE CASH STOOD AT €24.1 MILLION

* SIGNING OF NEW CONTRACTS CONTINUE TO PROGRESS IN Q1 2020 AT A PACE CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS QUARTERS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: ESTIMATES POSSIBLE TO MAINTAIN ORGANIC GROWTH CLOSE TO 10% IN 2020

* IN THIS HYPOTHESIS, 2020 PROFITABILITY WOULD BE CLOSE TO THAT RECORDED IN 2019

