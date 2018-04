April 17 (Reuters) - ESKER SA:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 20.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 18.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CONFIRMS EXPECTATIONS OF DOUBLE-DIGIT ORGANIC GROWTH FOR 2018

* NEGATIVE EFFECT OF US DOLLAR TO BE SEEN AGAIN IN Q2 AND THEN SUBSIDE IN H2 OF 2018 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)