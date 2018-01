Jan 16 (Reuters) - ESKER SA:

* Q4 REVENUE EUR ‍​20.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 17.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ANTICIPATES ORGANIC GROWTH OF TWO DIGITS FOR TOTAL OF 2018

* HISTORICAL RECORD IN VALUE OF NEW CONTRACTS IN Q4 WILL CONTRIBUTE TO GROWTH IN 2018 AND FURTHER YEARS Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)