BRIEF-Eskom Says Continues To Engage With Stakeholders To Resolve Governance, Liquidity Issues

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Eskom:

* NOTES DECISION BY S&P TO DOWNGRADE CO‘S LONG-TERM FOREIGN, LOCAL CURRENCY CORPORATE CREDIT RATING TO ‘CCC+’ FROM ‘B-’; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE

* “NOTES THE DECISION BY S&P TO DOWNGRADE THE CREDIT RATING AS LARGELY BASED ON THE STRAIN ON OUR LIQUIDITY LEVELS” - INTERIM CEO‍​

* ESKOM SAYS HAVE BEEN AND CONTINUE TO BE IN ENGAGEMENTS WITH STAKEHOLDERS TO RESOLVE CO‘S CURRENT GOVERNANCE RELATED AND LIQUIDITY ISSUES

* COMFORTABLE THAT GOVERNMENT PROVIDED CO WITH "TANGIBLE SUPPORT" TO ENSURE CO'S GOVERNANCE RELATED, LIQUIDITY CHALLENGES ARE "EXPEDIENTLY RESOLVED" Source text ID: (bit.ly/2oDCUSl) =