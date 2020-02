Feb 20 (Reuters) - ESKOM:

* S. AFRICA’S ESKOM SAYS STAGE 2 ROTATIONAL LOADSHEDDING WILL CONTINUE ON THURSDAY UNTIL SUNDAY AT 06:00 OWING TO THE LOSS OF ADDITIONAL UNITS

* S. AFRICA’S ESKOM SAYS THERE IS A POSSIBILITY OF INCREASED LOADSHEDDING OVER THE NEXT 18 MONTHS