March 11 (Reuters) -

* ESKOM - AFTER THE TRIP TO KOEBERG UNIT 1 AND THE ASSOCIATED LOSS OF GENERATING CAPACITY, ESKOM SAYS STAGE 4 LOADSHEDDING WILL CONTINUE UNTIL FRIDAY

* S. AFRICA’S ESKOM - THE FAULTY PUMP AT KOEBERG HAS NOW BEEN REPAIRED AND IS RUNNING AGAIN

* S. AFRICA'S ESKOM - EXPECT THAT LOADSHEDDING, AT VARIOUS STAGES, MAY CONTINUE INTO THE WEEKEND Source text: (bit.ly/38BcS76)