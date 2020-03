March 20 (Reuters) - Esoft Systems A/S:

* EXTRAORDINARY TRADING UPDATE

* ON CORONAVIRUS: 2020 HARD TO PREDICT AND PLAN DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* EXPECTS IMPACT ON ALL MARKETS WHICH WILL RESULT IN DECREASE OF REVENUE ON ALL MARKETS

* PREDICTS 2020 WILL BE A MATTER OF GETTING THROUGH IN TERMS OF LIQUIDITY