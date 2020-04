BRIEF-Esoft Systems Sees FY Profit Significantly Lower Than Last Year

April 30 (Reuters) - Esoft Systems A/S:

* REG-ESOFT SYSTEMS A/S - FIRST NORTH ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 130 - TRADING UPDATE Q1 2020

* EXPECTATIONS FOR 2020 AFFECTED BY THE CURRENT MARKET SITUATION

* SLOWDOWN IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE, AND THEREFORE THE EXPECTATIONS ARE LOWERED DESPITE THE INCREASE IN CUSTOMERS

* PROFIT FOR THE YEAR IS EXPECTED SIGNIFICANTLY LOWER THAN LAST YEAR.

* IN Q1 REALIZED A MINOR DECREASE IN REVENUE

* SIGNIFICANT IMPACT OF COVID-19 STARTING FROM MID-MARCH

* EXPECTATIONS FOR 2020: MARKET-SITUATION IS EXPECTED TO RESULT IN A DECLINE IN TERMS OF REVENUE AND EARNINGS, THEREFORE THE PROFIT FOR THE YEAR IS EXPECTED SIGNIFICANTLY LOWER THAN LAST YEAR