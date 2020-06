Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd:

* ESPERION AND DAIICHI SANKYO EUROPE ANNOUNCE AMENDMENT TO LICENSE AND COMMERCIAL COLLABORATION AGREEMENT

* ESPERION THERAPEUTICS - DAIICHI SANKYO EUROPE WILL NOW PAY CO SECOND $150 MILLION MILESTONE BASED ON COMPLETION OF MAA TRANSFER

* ESPERION THERAPEUTICS - ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $900 MILLION IN TOTAL MILESTONES AS WELL AS TIERED ROYALTIES BETWEEN 15% - 25%