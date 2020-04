BRIEF-Esperion Announces Agreement With Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. For Development And Commercialization Of Nexletol And Nexlizet Tablets In Japan

April 20 (Reuters) - Esperion Therapeutics Inc:

* ESPERION ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT WITH OTSUKA PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD. FOR DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION OF NEXLETOL™ (BEMPEDOIC ACID) AND NEXLIZET™ (BEMPEDOIC ACID AND EZETIMIBE) TABLETS IN JAPAN

* ESPERION THERAPEUTICS INC - TO RECEIVE $60 MILLION UPFRONT PAYMENT

* ESPERION THERAPEUTICS INC - OTSUKA WILL FUND ALL JAPAN-SPECIFIC DEVELOPMENT COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH PROGRAM

* ESPERION THERAPEUTICS - WILL RECEIVE UPFRONT CASH PAYMENT OF $60 MILLION AS WELL AS UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $450 MILLION IN TOTAL DEVELOPMENT AND SALES MILESTONES

* ESPERION THERAPEUTICS INC - WILL ALSO RECEIVE TIERED ROYALTIES FROM 15 PERCENT TO 30 PERCENT ON NET SALES IN JAPAN