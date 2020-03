BRIEF-Esperion Announces Commercial Availability Of Nexletol Tablet

March 30 (Reuters) - Esperion Therapeutics Inc:

* ESPERION ANNOUNCES COMMERCIAL AVAILABILITY OF THE NEXLETOL™ (BEMPEDOIC ACID) TABLET AND PLEDGES A CONSCIENTIOUS LAUNCH DURING UNPRECEDENTED MOMENT IN HEALTHCARE

* ESPERION THERAPEUTICS - NEXLETOL IS INDICATED AS ADJUNCT TO DIET AND MAXIMALLY TOLERATED STATIN THERAPY FOR TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH HEFH OR ASCVD

* ESPERION THERAPEUTICS INC - EFFECT OF NEXLETOL ON CARDIOVASCULAR MORBIDITY AND MORTALITY HAS NOT BEEN DETERMINED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: