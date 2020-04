BRIEF-Esperion Announces European Commission Approval Of The Nustendi Tablet For The Treatment Of Hypercholesterolemia And Mixed Dyslipidemia

April 6 (Reuters) - Esperion Therapeutics Inc:

* ESPERION ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVAL OF THE NUSTENDI™ (BEMPEDOIC ACID AND EZETIMIBE) TABLET FOR THE TREATMENT OF HYPERCHOLESTEROLEMIA AND MIXED DYSLIPIDEMIA

* ESPERION THERAPEUTICS INC - ESPERION TO RECEIVE $150 MILLION MILESTONE PAYMENT UPON FIRST COMMERCIAL SALE OF NUSTENDI

* ESPERION THERAPEUTICS INC - TO RECEIVE $150 MILLION MILESTONE PAYMENT UPON FIRST COMMERCIAL SALE

* ESPERION THERAPEUTICS - DAIICHI SANKYO EUROPE HAS LICENSED EXCLUSIVE COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO NILEMDO, NUSTENDI IN EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA, SWITZERLAND

* ESPERION THERAPEUTICS - TO GET $150 MILLION MILESTONE UPON FIRST COMMERCIAL SALE IN TERRITORY, UP TO $900 MILLION IN MILESTONES, TIERED ROYALTIES BETWEEN 15% - 25% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)