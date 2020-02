Feb 21 (Reuters) - Esperion Therapeutics Inc:

* ESPERION ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF NEXLETOL™ (BEMPEDOIC ACID) TABLET, AN ORAL, ONCE-DAILY, NON-STATIN LDL-CHOLESTEROL LOWERING MEDICINE

* ESPERION THERAPEUTICS INC - NEXLETOL WILL BE COMMERCIALLY AVAILABLE IN U.S., BY PRESCRIPTION ONLY, ON MARCH 30, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: