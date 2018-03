BRIEF-Esperion Announces Positive Top-Line Results From Phase 2 Study Of Bempedoic Acid Added-On To A PCSK9 Inhibitor

March 27 (Reuters) - Esperion Therapeutics Inc:

* ESPERION ANNOUNCES POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 STUDY OF BEMPEDOIC ACID ADDED-ON TO A PCSK9 INHIBITOR IN PATIENTS WITH HYPERCHOLESTEROLEMIA

* ESPERION THERAPEUTICS INC - STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT WITH 30% ADDITIONAL LDL-C LOWERING

* ESPERION THERAPEUTICS INC - BEMPEDOIC ACID ADDED-ON TO A PCSK9 INHIBITOR OBSERVED TO BE SAFE AND WELL-TOLERATED IN THIS STUDY

* ESPERION THERAPEUTICS - TO SUBMIT NDAS TO U.S. FDA FOR BEMPEDOIC ACID, BEMPEDOIC ACID/EZETIMIBE COMBINATION PILL FOR LDL-C-LOWERING INDICATIONS BY Q1 2019