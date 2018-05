May 23 (Reuters) - Esperion Therapeutics Inc:

* ESPERION ANNOUNCES THIRD PIVOTAL PHASE 3 STUDY OF BEMPEDOIC ACID MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINT

* ESPERION - STUDY 3 ACHIEVES ADDITIONAL 26% LDL-C LOWERING ON BACKGROUND OF MAXIMALLY TOLERATED LDL-C LOWERING THERAPY IN PATIENTS CONSIDERED STATIN INTOLERANT

* ESPERION THERAPEUTICS INC - CUMULATIVE PHASE 2 / PHASE 3 DEMONSTRATES BROAD EFFICACY AS WELL AS SAFETY AND TOLERABILITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: