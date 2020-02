Feb 27 (Reuters) - Esperion Therapeutics Inc:

* ESPERION PROVIDES LIPID MANAGEMENT FRANCHISE UPDATES; REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $2.26

* Q4 REVENUE $1.0 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $892,000

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-2.67 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* EXPECTS RESOURCES, MILESTONE PAYMENTS ARE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS THROUGH PROFITABILITY